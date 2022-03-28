BMW India announces price hike of up to 3.5% from April 1, 2022

BMW India will increase the prices of all its cars by up to 3.5 per cent from April 1, 2022. The company’s current Indian portfolio includes a bunch of sedans and SUVs among others.

BMW India has announced that the company will be increasing the prices of its entire model range by up to 3.5 per cent from April 1, 2022. As per the company, the price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs. Moreover, the impact of the current geo-political situation and exchange rates can also be attributed to the price increment.

It is worth mentioning that this will be the second upward price revision for the BMW cars in India in 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this German luxury car manufacturer increased the prices of its select models by up to Rs 2 lakh in February this year. BMW’s current Indian portfolio includes a bunch of sedans and SUVs among others.

The company’s range of locally produced sedans includes the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M 340i, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, and the flagship BMW 7 Series. The made-in-India SUV line-up consists of the BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7, and MINI Countryman.

Watch Video | BMW iX xDrive40 First Look:

BMW India also offers several fully imported completely built-up units (CBU) on sale in the country. This includes the likes of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M5 Competition, BMW M8 Coupe, BMW X3 M, BMW X5 M, and the recently launched all-electric BMW iX SUV.

Headquartered in Gurugram (Delhi-NCR), BMW India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the BMW Group. Till date, the BMW Group has invested over INR 5.2 billion in BMW India. The company has a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, and a training centre in Gurugram. Currently, BMW Group India has over 80 touchpoints in the Indian market.

