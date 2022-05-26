BMW i4 electric sedan launched in India ta Rs 69.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The new electric sedan is available in the i4 eDrive 40 trim while offering a range of 590 km on a full charge.

BMW i4 eDrive 40 launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 69.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The new BMW i4 electric sedan is the company’s first four-door sedan offering for India and globally, is available in two variants — the BMW i4 eDrive 40 and BMW i4 M50 xDrive. For India, BMW has brought the i4 eDrive 40 variant alone, and the electric four-door sedan will be sold as a CBU in India.

The new BMW i4 electric sedan is the company’s third EV launch this year, after the BMW iX electric SUV and the MINI Cooper SE 3-door electric hatchback. BMW is on the path with its plan to launch 3 EVs in six months.

The BMW i4 first made its global debut in 2021. The new i4 is essentially the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe but electrified. The BMW iX SUV, however, was a ground-up design meant to be an electric vehicle. The i4 sedan distinguishes itself from its ICE sibling with a closed kidney grille, redesigned alloy wheels, and blue accents to portray its environmentally-friendly nature.

Length 4,783 mm Width 1,852 mm Height 1,448 mm Wheelbase 2,856 mm Weight 2,290 kg BMW i4 dimensions and weight

Coming to the motor, the BMW i4 eDrive 40 gets an electric motor on its rear axle – making it a rear-wheel-drive vehicle – that makes 340 horsepower along with 430 Nm of peak torque. The range-topping BMW i4 M50 xDrive gets two electric motors – making it an all-wheel-drive sedan – that makes 544 horsepower and 795 Nm of torque. The EV houses its 80.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack on the floor, giving the sedan a lower centre of gravity.

BMW claims that the BMW i4 eDrive 40 can sprint to 100 km/h from a standstill in 5.7 seconds, while the BMW i4 M50 xDrive variant can do the same in 3.9 seconds. The German carmaker claims a range of 590 km (WLTP-certified) with the eDrive 40 and 510 km (WLTP-certified) with the i4 M50 xDrive. The batteries can charge fully in 8.25 hours using an 11kW home charger, however, it can charge up to 200kW, giving the eDrive40 164 km range in 10 minutes.

Speaking of comfort and convenience, the new BMW i4 electric sedans will sport a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech and BMW’s latest iDrive 8 user interface. It also includes all the usuals such as wireless charging, powered seats, automatic climate control, etc.

The new BMW i4 all-electric sedan will rival the Audi e-tron GT and the Porsche Taycan directly in terms of EV power, but will also take on other sedans with ICEs in terms of performance.