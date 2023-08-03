Audi partners with SAIC to develop EVs

Not only Audi, but SAIC has also joined hands with Volkswagen to enhance their respective portfolios in the EV segment.

SAIC Motor recently announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Audi on jointly developing intelligent and electric vehicles (EVs). According to the MoU, both parties will leverage their respective advantages and strengths to speed up Audi’s development of new EVs in order to meet the demand of Chinese customers for premium connected EVs.

SAIC Motor, the largest carmaker in China, will make full use of its own technological advantages to jointly develop new products with the German marque. In 2014, SAIC Motor launched its innovative development strategy in the fields of electrification, intelligent connectivity, sharing, and globalisation.

The Chinese automaker is a leader in the innovative development of new energy vehicles and intelligent driving vehicles, nurturing new growth drivers through innovation and transformation.

Based on their successful cooperation and respective strengths in innovative technologies, SAIC Motor and Audi will actively expand the depth and breadth of cooperation to launch next-generation electric vehicle models quickly and efficiently to enter new market segments.

SAIC in India

In India, SAIC operates its business through MG Motor India. It was recently reported that MG is looking to dilute its ownership in India to local entities over the next two to four years. Several Indian companies have reportedly shown interest in the carmaker’s proposal, which plans to launch 4-5 cars over the next five years.