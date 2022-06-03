Audi India is celebrating its 15th anniversary. To celebrate the same, it has introduced warranty coverage for five years with unlimited kilometres for all its cars sold this year, starting June 1, 2022.

German luxury car manufacturer – Audi’s Indian subsidiary, Audi India, is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary. The company officially entered the Indian market in June 2007 by establishing a sales office in the country. To celebrate its fifteen glorious years in the Indian market, Audi India has today announced a segment-first initiative for its customers.

This German luxury carmaker has introduced warranty coverage for five years with unlimited kilometres for all its cars sold in India this year, starting June 1, 2022. Audi says that the warranty coverage for five years is valid for unlimited mileage and covers any repair or replacement of component failures.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “To celebrate fifteen glorious years in India, we have announced a segment-first warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage for our customers this year, starting June 01, 2022. This is a milestone initiative and we are very happy to offer a complete peace of mind package.”

He further added, “This initiative is in line with Audi India’s ‘Strategy 2025’ that focuses on Human Centricity – which inspires us to be customer-oriented at all times.” Audi India’s current line-up of products includes petrol-powered SUVs, sedans, and a bunch of EVs as well under the e-tron brand, including the Audi e-tron 50, etron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, and the RS e-tron GT.

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift bookings open: Launch on June 16

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.