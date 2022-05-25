5 most affordable electric cars in India

Tata Motors hold 3 of the 5 EVs mentioned on this list – The Tata Tigor EV, the Nexon EV and the recently launched Nexon EV Max.

Tata Tigor EV (Rs. 12.49 – 13.64 lakh)

The Tigor Ziptron is a compact sedan. This car comes equipped with a 26 kWh battery that provides the driver with a range of 306 kms per charge and in turn powers an electric motor with an output of 74 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. The car takes eight and a half hours to charge to 80 percent using a 15-ampere wall adapter, however will charge to 80 percent within an hour if a DC fast charger is used.



Tata Nexon EV (Rs. 14.79 – 17.40 lakh)

The Nexon is equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery that provides a range of 312 kms per charge and powers an electric motor with an output of 127 bhp and 245 Nm of torque. The battery can be charged up to 80 percent in eight hours using a regular 15-ampere wall socket, or within just an hour if one uses the DC fast charging option.



Tata Nexon EV Max ( Rs. 17.74 – 19.24 lakh)

The latest entrant in this list and a bigger sibling to the Nexon EV, the Nexon EV Max offers what you want; more mileage and speed over the standard Nexon EV, which will continue to be offered alongside the latest sibling. Tata Motors claims a charging time of 56 minutes from 0-80 percent via a 50kW DC fast charger.

MG ZS EV (Rs. 22 – 25.88 lakh)



The MG ZS EV is now powered by a 44-kWh battery with an output of 142 bhp and 353 Nm of torque. The car provides a range of 419 Kms per charge. The ZS EV can reach a full charge using a regular 15 ampere wall socket within 17 to 18 hours, however it also has the ability to fast charge from 0 to 80 percent within 50 minutes, although this can currently only be done at an MG dealership using their fast-charging facility.

Hyundai Kona ( Rs. 23.84 – 24.02 lakh)

The 39.2 kWh battery enables the Kona to have a milage of 452 kms per charge with performance specs of 134 bhp of power with 395 Nm of torque. When charging the Kona, it could be left overnight when using a regular wall socket or could also be fast-charged to 80 percent within an hour.