2023 Toyota Innova HyCross vs rivals: Price comparison

The all-new Toyota Innova HyCross has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18.30 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against its rivals in a price check.

Toyota has officially announced the prices of its newest premium MPV. The all-new 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18.30 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open and the deliveries are likely to begin in February next year. Here’s how the new Innova HyCross fares against its rivals in a price check.

Toyota Innova HyCross vs rivals: Price comparison

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Toyota Innova HyCross Rs 18.30 lakh – Rs 28.97 lakh Mahindra XUV700 Rs 13.45 lakh – Rs 24.95 lakh Tata Safari Rs 15.45 lakh – Rs 23.76 lakh MG Hector Plus Rs 14.94 lakh – Rs 21.00 lakh Hyundai Alcazar Rs 15.89 lakh – Rs 20.25 lakh Kia Carnival Rs 30.99 lakh – Rs 35.49 lakh

The prices of the regular petrol variants of the Innova HyCross range from Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh while its strong hybrid variants are priced from Rs 24.01 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. It directly rivals the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.

Also Read: New Bajaj Dominar 160 & Dominar 200 launched, but there’s a catch!

Watch Video | Toyota Innova Hycross First Drive Review:

The top-spec Innova HyCross will also take on the base-spec Kia Carnival to a certain extent. While the HyCross’ range maxes out at Rs 28.97 lakh, the prices of the Carnival starts at Rs 30.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that Kia India will showcase the new-generation Carnival MPV at the Auto Expo 2023.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Toyota Innova HyCross: Engine and gearbox

The Innova HyCross is offered with two petrol engines but there’s no diesel engine on offer. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder gasoline unit that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. The other engine is a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Birthday Special: Car collection of Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.