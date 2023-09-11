The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift is expected to be priced over Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be squarely aimed to rival Mahindra XUV400.

Tata Motors officially unveiled the new Nexon EV a couple of days back. The electric SUV is based on the facelifted version of its ICE-powered sibling with a similar design and features. The company has started accepting bookings for the Nexon EV facelift through its official website for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Prices for the new Nexon EV will be announced on 14 September alongside the facelifted Nexon. It will be available in six variants including Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered and Empowered+, and two derivatives: Medium and Long Range. Ahead of its launch, let us discuss the details of the new Nexon EV and all its new updates.

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Design

Like the Nexon facelift, design of the latest iteration of Nexon EV has been heavily revamped with completely new front and rear ends. The new front fascia gets a new split LED lighting setup with the full-width DRLs on top and the projector headlamps below on the bumper. The faux grille panel is sleeker while the air vents take up a trapezoidal form.

The bumper itself has been reprofiled and looks more aerodynamic. Side profile of the 2023 Nexon EV remains identical to the outgoing model. The rear end wears a different look thanks to the connected LED tail lamps, a revised bumper and a reworked roof-mounted spoiler. Overall, the exterior of the new Nexon EV is heavily inspired by the Tata Curvv concept unveiled last year.

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Interiors & features

Cabin interiors of the Tata Nexon EV facelift is familiar to the facelifted Nexon with a relaid dashboard layout. However the electric crossover gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system instead of a smaller 10.25-inch unit offered in the ICE model. Other notable updates include a new two-spoke, multifunction steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a fully-digital instrument console, and a touch-based climate control.

Other notable features include ventilated seats, wireless charging, sunroof, rear AC vents, connected car tech, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, and more. Safety package on the updated Nexon EV include 6 airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD, reversing camera, front parking sensors, ISOFIX seat anchors, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, electronic stability control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and more.

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Powertrain & battery

2023 Tata Nexon EV will be offered in two powertrain derivatives– Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR). The former gets a 30 kWh battery pack supplying energy to an electric motor which kicks out 127 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. The Long Range variant gets a larger 40.5kWh battery pack that delivers energy to an electric motor dishing out 143 bhp and 215 Nm.

While the MR offers a claimed range of 325 km on a single charge, the LR, on the other hand, promises a single-charge range of 465 km. As for performance, the SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 8.9 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 150 kmph. There are three drive modes on offer – Eco, City and Sport.

Both versions– the MR and LR, now get a 7.2kW AC charger as standard with which the batteries can be juiced from 10 to 100 percent in 4.3 hours for the MR, and 6 hours for the LR.The other big additions in the facelifted Nexon EV are vehicle to vehicle (V2V) and vehicle to load (V2L) charge capabilities.