2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift bookings commence: All you need to know

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift is expected to be priced over Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be squarely aimed to rival Mahindra XUV400.

Written by Arun Prakash
Tata Nexon. EV feature

Tata Motors officially unveiled the new Nexon EV a couple of days back. The electric SUV is based on the facelifted version of its ICE-powered sibling with a similar design and features. The company has started accepting bookings for the Nexon EV facelift through its official website for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Prices for the new Nexon EV will be announced on 14 September alongside the facelifted Nexon. It will be available in six variants including Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered and Empowered+, and two derivatives: Medium and Long Range. Ahead of its launch, let us discuss the details of the new Nexon EV and all its new updates.

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Design

Like the Nexon facelift, design of the latest iteration of Nexon EV has been heavily revamped with completely new front and rear ends. The new front fascia gets a new split LED lighting setup with the full-width DRLs on top and the projector headlamps below on the bumper. The faux grille panel is sleeker while the air vents take up a trapezoidal form. 

Tata Nexon EV rear

The bumper itself has been reprofiled and looks more aerodynamic. Side profile of the 2023 Nexon EV remains identical to the outgoing model. The rear end wears a different look thanks to the connected LED tail lamps, a revised bumper and a reworked roof-mounted spoiler. Overall, the exterior of the new Nexon EV is heavily inspired by the Tata Curvv concept unveiled last year.

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Interiors & features

Cabin interiors of the Tata Nexon EV facelift is familiar to the facelifted Nexon with a relaid dashboard layout. However the electric crossover gets a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system instead of a smaller 10.25-inch unit offered in the ICE model. Other notable updates include a new two-spoke, multifunction steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a fully-digital instrument console, and a touch-based climate control.

Tata Nexon EV interior

Other notable features include ventilated seats, wireless charging, sunroof, rear AC vents, connected car tech, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, and more. Safety package on the updated Nexon EV include 6 airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD, reversing camera, front parking sensors, ISOFIX seat anchors, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, electronic stability control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and more.

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Powertrain & battery

2023 Tata Nexon EV will be offered in two powertrain derivatives– Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR). The former gets a 30 kWh battery pack supplying energy to an electric motor which kicks out 127 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. The Long Range variant gets a larger 40.5kWh battery pack that delivers energy to an electric motor dishing out 143 bhp and 215 Nm.

Tata Nexon EV side

While the MR offers a claimed range of 325 km on a single charge, the LR, on the other hand, promises a single-charge range of 465 km. As for performance, the SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 8.9 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 150 kmph. There are three drive modes on offer – Eco, City and Sport.

Both versions– the MR and LR, now get a 7.2kW AC charger as standard with which the batteries can be juiced from 10 to 100 percent in 4.3 hours for the MR, and 6 hours for the LR.The other big additions in the facelifted Nexon EV are vehicle to vehicle (V2V) and vehicle to load (V2L) charge capabilities.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 11:14 IST
