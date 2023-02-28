2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny – Variants and features explained

New Maruti Suzuki Jimny variants and features explained. The Jimny will be available in two variants, both featuring manual and automatic gearboxes.

The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny’s launch is scheduled to take place in a few months. After a long wait, the carmaker showcased the 5-door Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo, while also commencing bookings for the SUV alongside the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the crossover based on the Baleno hatchback.

The new Jimny coming to India is surely a big relief to many, as the SUV, alongside the Fronx, has garnered over 25,000 bookings. It’s now time for Maruti Suzuki to ramp up production to meet demands. However, for those who are yet to book a Jimny, or if you’re confused between the variants and features, here they are in detail.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny variants and features explained

The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be available in two variants: Zeta and Alpha. Both variants will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine capable of 103bhp and 134Nm of torque, mated to either a manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox, available with both variants.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta features

Steel wheels

Electrically adjustable mirrors

7.0-inch Smartplay Pro infotainment system

4-speaker audio system

Wireless smartphone connectivity

Colour MID display

Reverse camera

Seatbelt pretensioners

Brake limited slip differential

ISOFIX child seat anchors

ESP

6 airbags

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha features

Alloy wheels

Auto LED headlamps

Headlamp washers

Fog lamps

Keyless start

Cruise control

Climate control

9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ infotainment system

Arkamys sound system

Maruti Suzuki Jimny lauanch date and competition

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Jimny 5-door in India in May, following its launch in global markets. When launched, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to carry a price tag upwards of Rs 11 lakh, putting it directly in competition with the soon-to-launch Mahindra Thar 5-door and the Force Gurkha.