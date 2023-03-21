2023 Hyundai Verna launch LIVE Updates: New Verna Price, features, mileage

Hyundai Motor India will be launching the new-generation Verna in India today, i.e March 21. According to a slew of leaked pictures that have surfaced online, the new-generation Verna is gets a major design overhaul new features and new powertrain options.
2023 Hyundai Verna India Launch Live: Price in India, Specifications, Features, Colors, Images, Variants Live Updates
Designwise, the next-generation Verna is entirely different from the model it replaces and it features a very hard-to-miss massive black grille flanked by split LED headlights, an LED light bar across the bonnet, a sloping roofline as well as multi-spoke alloy wheels. The new Verna will offer over 65 safety features, including level 2 ADAS. Stay tuned for more!
A 6-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will get the choice of a 7-speed DCT while the naturally aspirated petrol engine will get the option of a CVT.
The 2023 Verna will be powered be the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine producing 112 bhp and 144 Nm as before. It will also get a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that belts out 158 bhp and 253 Nm torque. No diesel engine will be on offer with the 2023 Verna.
The 2023 Hyundai Verna will feature a split-headlamp setup at the front alongside a massive radiator grille flanked by the main headlight unit on both sides. A thin LED strip runs the breadth of the car. The new Verna is all about sharp character lines complemented with a sloping roof.
Good morning everyone and welcome to the LIVE blog and launch of the next-generation Hyundai Verna. Stay tuned for all the updates as the sedan will be launched shortly!