2023 Hyundai Verna launch LIVE Updates: New Verna Price, features, mileage

New Hyundai Verna Launch in India Live, 2023 Hyundai Verna Price, Specs, Features, Variant Live Updates: Watch the LIVE here.

Hyundai Motor India will be launching the new-generation Verna in India today, i.e March 21. According to a slew of leaked pictures that have surfaced online, the new-generation Verna is gets a major design overhaul new features and new powertrain options.

Designwise, the next-generation Verna is entirely different from the model it replaces and it features a very hard-to-miss massive black grille flanked by split LED headlights, an LED light bar across the bonnet, a sloping roofline as well as multi-spoke alloy wheels. The new Verna will offer over 65 safety features, including level 2 ADAS. Stay tuned for more!

