2023 Honda City facelift variants explained

The 2023 Honda City facelift has been launched in India with cosmetic updates, RDE-compliant engines and new features. Both the standard Honda City and the City e:HEV hybrid variants have been updated and priced starting at Rs.11.49 lakh and Rs. 18.89 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi respectively. The diesel engine is discontinued and the sedan is now only available with petrol and hybrid models. The petrol powertrain is the same 1.5-litre iVTEC DOHC engine that makes 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque and is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT automatic.

The Honda City hybrid gets a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine as before paired with a hybrid system that offers a combined output of 124 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. The sedan claims a fuel efficiency of 27.13 kmpl.

Let us take a look at what each variant gets in terms of features –

2023 Honda City SV

Petrol, manual: Rs 11.49 lakh

Right from the base variant, the 2023 Honda City gets a host of features including 4 airbags, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, ABS & ESC, traction control, hill start assist etc for safety. Other features include 15-inch steel wheels, 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, keyless-go, auto climate control and rear AC vents with a PM2.5 filter.

Honda City V

Rs. 12.37 lakh to Rs. 18.89 lakh

The 2023 Honda City facelift V variant is available in a petrol manual variant priced at Rs. 12.37 lakh, petrol CVT at Rs 13.62 lakh and the hybrid, e:HEV is priced at Rs 18.89 lakh.

Features – Honda Sensing ADAS functions with collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, auto high beam and road departure mitigation. Other features include 15-inch alloy wheels, Honda Connect connected car tech and Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.



The CVT and hybrid variants add-

Electronic parking brake (e:HEV)

LED fog lamps (e:HEV)

16-inch alloy wheels (e:HEV)

7.0-inch digital instrument cluster (e:HEV)

Wireless phone charger (e:HEV)

Remote engine start (CVT, e:HEV)

Paddle shifters (CVT, e:HEV)

Honda City VX

(Petrol manual: Rs 13.49 lakh; Petrol CVT: Rs 14.74 lakh)

6 airbags

Lane watch camera

Sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Honda City ZX

(Petrol manual: Rs 14.72 lakh; Petrol CVT: Rs 15.97 lakh; e:HEV: Rs 20.39 lakh)

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Rain sensing wipers

LED headlamps, fog lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

7.0-inch digital instrument screen

Leather upholstery

Power windows & sunroof remote operation

Ambient lighting

2023 Honda City facelift rivals

The updated City rivals the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the market as well as the upcoming new Hyundai Verna.