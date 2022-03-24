2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift: Top 5 things you need to know

The new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.39 lakh, ex-showroom. This premium hatchback rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and Honda Jazz.

Toyota India recently launched the facelifted Glanza in the country. The new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The Glanza was first launched in June 2019 and with this mid-life facelift, it gets a host of updates over its predecessor. In this article, we have shared with you the top 5 things you need to know about the 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift.

2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift: Design & Colours

For the uninitiated, the Toyota Glanza is essentially a rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. However, this time around, it has got some visual changes that differentiate it from the Baleno. For instance, it gets a Camry-like grille and bumpers with bold chrome accents, new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, etc. The new Glanza is offered in five colour shades. They are – Sportin Red, Enticing Silver, Insta Blue, Gaming Grey, Cafe White.

2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift: Dimensions & Capacity

Specifications 2022 Toyota Glanza Length 3990 mm Width 1745 mm Height 1500 mm Wheelbase 2520 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Boot Space 318 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres

2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift: Interior & Features

With this major facelift, the Toyota Glanza has gained a lot of features. It sports a new 9.0-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 40+ connected car features. Other goodies include a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, an all-LED lighting system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and safety equipment like up to six airbags, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, etc.

2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift: Engine & Transmission

Powering the new 2022 Toyota Glanza is a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with a start/stop system to boost fuel economy. It churns out 88.5 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. Moreover, it has an ARAI certified fuel economy of 22.35 kmpl for MT and 22.94 kmpl for the AMT versions.

2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift: Price & Rivals

The new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift is offered in four trim levels, E, S, G, and V. Prices for the same start at Rs 6.39 lakh and they go up to Rs 9.69 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the new Toyota Glanza are already open and one can book this premium hatchback by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and Honda Jazz.

