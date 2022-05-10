2022 Tata Nexon EV Max launch tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

The new Tata Nexon EV Max will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on May 11, 2022. This electric SUV is expected to offer a claimed driving range of more than 400 km on a single charge.

Tata Motors will launch the new Nexon EV Max in India tomorrow, i.e. on May 11, 2022. The Nexon EV was first launched in the Indian market in January 2020 and since then, it has been the best-selling electric car in the country. Now, for the year 2022, the company will introduce the Nexon EV Max which will boast a larger battery pack, more driving range, new features, etc.

The upcoming Tata Nexon EV Max is likely to co-exist with the standard model. Talking about the changes, as the name suggests, the biggest highlight of the Nexon EV Max will be its larger battery pack and extended driving range. Currently, the Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack while the upcoming model is expected to feature a larger 40 kWh unit.

The Nexon EV Max is likely to get a new higher-spec AC charging option as well to juice up the EV rapidly. Moreover, the biggest update for real-world conditions will be a bump in its driving range. While the ARAI-certified range of the current Nexon EV is 312 km per charge, the upcoming Max version is expected to offer a claimed driving range of more than 400 km on a single charge.

Tata Motors is expected to update its electric motor as well to offer better performance figures. In terms of features, the Max version is likely to get new alloy wheels, disc brakes on all four wheels, cruise control, ESP, and more. Currently, the Nexon EV is priced between Rs 14.54 lakh – Rs 17.15 lakh, ex-showroom. The upcoming Tata Nexon EV Max might charge a premium of Rs 2 lakh – Rs 3 lakh over the standard model.

