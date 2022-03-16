2022 Renault Kwid launched at Rs 4.49 lakh: Gets a new RXL (O) variant

The new 2022 Renault Kwid has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.49 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a new RXL (O) variant that is available with both 800cc and 1.0-litre engine options.

Renault India has launched the new MY22 Kwid in the country with prices starting at Rs 4.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Renault Kwid was first introduced in the year 2015 and it got a mid-life facelift in 2019. Now, for the year 2022, the company has updated its best-selling car with the introduction of a new RXL (O) variant and some new colour options.

The new RXL (O) variant of the Renault Kwid will be offered with both 800cc and 1.0-litre engine options, albeit with manual transmission only. It slots in between the base RXE and mid-spec RXL variants of the car. Renault has also updated the top-spec Climber variant of the car. It gets two new dual-tone colour shades, namely Metal Mustard and Ice Cool White with a black roof.

The Climber range also gets white accents on the inside and sports new dual-tone flex wheels. In terms of features, the Renault Kwid gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, etc. It gets two engine options. The first one is an 800cc motor that develops 54 hp and 72 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

The other mill on offer is a 1.0-litre petrol engine that develops 67 hp of power and 91 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The price of the new 2022 Renault Kwid currently ranges in India between Rs 4.49 lakh – Rs 5.83 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Datsun Redi-GO, Hyundai Santro, etc.

