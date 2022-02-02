2022 MG ZS EV Facelift spied ahead of launch: Gets new interiors, ADAS & more

The new 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift has been spied on test in India ahead of its official launch. MG’s facelifted ZS EV is expected to get new feature-loaded interiors, a larger battery pack & much more.

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch the new 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift. The MG ZS EV was first launched in India in January 2020. In early 2021, the company updated its electric offering with a new extended-range powertrain and some minor tweaks. Now, for the year 2022, MG is all-set to give the ZS EV some major cosmetic overhauls, a bunch of new features, and a larger battery pack. Ahead of its official launch, the new MG ZS EV Facelift has been spied in India.

The upcoming 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift has been recently spotted undergoing test rounds in the National Capital without any camouflage. The test mule of the electric car was spotted by Team 91Wheels. Talking about the visual changes, the India-spec MG ZS EV Facelift resembles the new European-spec ZS EV. At the front, it gets new sharp LED headlamps with LED DRLs and a revamped bumper. Moreover, the grille has also been completely revised for an electrifying appeal.

Image: YouTube/91Wheels

The spy images reveal that the interiors of the new MG ZS EV Facelift will be spruced up and more feature-loaded than before. It is expected to get a new larger touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, and MG’s i-Smart connected car tech. MG is likely to offer ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) too just like the Astor. In terms of powertrain, the facelifted ZS EV will get a new larger battery pack with more range.

European-spec MG ZS EV’s dashboard

While the current MG ZS EV gets a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery, the upcoming facelifted model is likely to sport a larger 51kWh battery and offer a range of up to 480 km on a single charge. The power figures are expected to remain unchanged and the current model develops 143 hp of power and 353 Nm of peak torque. The new 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift is expected to be launched in India by the end of this month or in early March. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, etc.

