2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class production begins: India launch on 10th May

Mercedes-Benz India has rolled out the first unit of the new-gen C-Class from its Chakan plant in Pune. The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be launched in India on May 10, 2022.

India’s largest luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz India, has today announced that the production of the new-generation C-Class has commenced at its Chakan plant in Pune, Maharashtra. The company has also rolled out its first unit. The new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be launched in India on May 10, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same are already open for existing Mercedes-Benz customers till April 30, 2022.

The other prospective buyers will be able to book the new C-Class from May 1, 2022, by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. Often regarded as the Baby S-Class, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a very popular sedan in India. It was first introduced in the Indian market in 2001 and till date, more than 37,000 C-Class have been sold in the country.

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class made its global debut in February last year and it is said to be the most advanced C-Class ever. It gets a host of cosmetic updates, mechanical changes and hi-tech features over its predecessor. In India, the company will offer the C200, C220d, and C300d variants of this luxury sedan. Moreover, it will be the company’s second launch for 2022, the first one being the Maybach S-Class.

The new 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be offered with a 197 hp 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor (C200), a 194 hp 2.0-litre diesel engine (C220d), and a 245 hp 2.0-litre oil-burner (C300d). All the engines will be paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and they will get Mercedes’ 4Matic four-wheel-drive system as well. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Volvo S60, etc.

