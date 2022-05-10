scorecardresearch
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Mileage, Images, and more

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class India Launch LIVE Updates: India’s largest luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz India, will today launch the new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class in the country. Pre-bookings for the same are already open. Often regarded as the Baby S-Class, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a very popular sedan in India. It was first introduced in the Indian market in 2001 and till date, more than 37,000 C-Class have been sold in the country. 

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Dashboard

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class made its global debut in February last year. In India, the company will offer the C200, C220d, and the top-end C300d variants of this luxury sedan. It will get a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor along with two 2.0-litre diesel engines. All of them will be paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Stay Tuned with us for more LIVE updates coming your way. 

11:52 (IST) 10 May 2022
Mercedes-Benz’s second big launch for 2022

This German luxury car manufacturer has already launched its flagship luxury saloon, Maybach S-Class, in 2022. The new-gen C-Class will be Mercedes-Benz India’s second launch for the year.

11:44 (IST) 10 May 2022
Over 37,000 C-Class on Indian roads already!

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class was first introduced in the Indian market in 2001 and till date, more than 37,000 C-Class have been sold in the country. 

11:22 (IST) 10 May 2022
Welcome to the India launch LIVE blog of the new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class!

Good Morning, ladies and gentlemen. Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the new-generation C-Class luxury sedan in just a few minutes from now. Keep watching this space for all the LIVE updates.