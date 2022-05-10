2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Mileage, Images, and more

New-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class India Launch LIVE Updates: Price in India, Full Specifications, Features, Mileage, Images, and more. Check out all the details about the ‘Baby S-Class’ here!

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class India Launch LIVE Updates: India’s largest luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz India, will today launch the new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class in the country. Pre-bookings for the same are already open. Often regarded as the Baby S-Class, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a very popular sedan in India. It was first introduced in the Indian market in 2001 and till date, more than 37,000 C-Class have been sold in the country.

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class made its global debut in February last year. In India, the company will offer the C200, C220d, and the top-end C300d variants of this luxury sedan. It will get a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor along with two 2.0-litre diesel engines. All of them will be paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Stay Tuned with us for more LIVE updates coming your way.

Live Updates