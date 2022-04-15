2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price, specs, mileage compared

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.35 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how this MPV fares against its arch-rival, Kia Carens.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Kia Carens

Maruti Suzuki has today launched the new facelifted Ertiga in India. The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift starts at Rs 8.35 lakh, ex-showroom. This people-mover directly rivals the Kia Carens. So, here we have the specification-based comparison of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Kia Carens to see how these MPVs fare against each other on paper.  

Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Engine Specs (Petrol Only)

SpecificationErtigaCarens
Engine1.5-litre NA1.5-litre NA
1.4-litre turbo
Power101 hp113 hp
138 hp
Torque136.8 Nm144 Nm
242 Nm
Gearbox5-speed MT / 6-speed AT6-speed MT
6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 hp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Kia Carens Review

Kia Carens, on the other hand, gets a 113 hp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill and a 138 hp 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor. While the 6-speed manual gearbox remains standard, the turbo petrol engine is offered with a 7-speed DCT as well.

Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Mileage

SpecificationErtigaCarens
Engine 1.5-litre NA1.5-litre NA
1.4-litre turbo
Gearbox5-speed MT
6-speed AT 		6-speed MT
6-speed MT
7-speed DCT
Claimed Mileage20.51 kmpl
20.30 kmpl		15.7 kmpl
16.2 kmpl
16.5 kmpl

The engine and gearbox wise mileage figures of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift and the Kia Carens are mentioned in the above table. It is worth mentioning that the Ertiga is offered with a CNG powertrain too, while the Carens gets a diesel engine as well, both of which have not been included in this comparison.

Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Dimensions

DimensionsErtigaCarens
Length4395 mm4540 mm
Width1735 mm1800 mm
Height1690 mm1708 mm
Wheelbase2740 mm2780 mm
Boot Space (with all seats up)209 litres216 litres
Ground Clearance185 mm195 mm

Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price 

Make & ModelErtigaCarens
Price (ex-showroom)Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakhRs 9.59 lakh – Rs 17.69 lakh

The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift ranges between Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh while the Kia Carens is priced between Rs 9.59 lakh – Rs 17.69 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which 7-seater MPV will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below!

