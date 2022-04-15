2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price, specs, mileage compared

Maruti Suzuki has today launched the new facelifted Ertiga in India. The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift starts at Rs 8.35 lakh, ex-showroom. This people-mover directly rivals the Kia Carens. So, here we have the specification-based comparison of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Kia Carens to see how these MPVs fare against each other on paper.
Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Engine Specs (Petrol Only)
|Specification
|Ertiga
|Carens
|Engine
|1.5-litre NA
|1.5-litre NA
1.4-litre turbo
|Power
|101 hp
|113 hp
138 hp
|Torque
|136.8 Nm
|144 Nm
242 Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|6-speed MT
6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT
The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 hp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
Kia Carens, on the other hand, gets a 113 hp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill and a 138 hp 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor. While the 6-speed manual gearbox remains standard, the turbo petrol engine is offered with a 7-speed DCT as well.
Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Mileage
|Specification
|Ertiga
|Carens
|Engine
|1.5-litre NA
|1.5-litre NA
1.4-litre turbo
|Gearbox
|5-speed MT
6-speed AT
|6-speed MT
6-speed MT
7-speed DCT
|Claimed Mileage
|20.51 kmpl
20.30 kmpl
|15.7 kmpl
16.2 kmpl
16.5 kmpl
The engine and gearbox wise mileage figures of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift and the Kia Carens are mentioned in the above table. It is worth mentioning that the Ertiga is offered with a CNG powertrain too, while the Carens gets a diesel engine as well, both of which have not been included in this comparison.
Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Dimensions
|Dimensions
|Ertiga
|Carens
|Length
|4395 mm
|4540 mm
|Width
|1735 mm
|1800 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|1708 mm
|Wheelbase
|2740 mm
|2780 mm
|Boot Space (with all seats up)
|209 litres
|216 litres
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|195 mm
Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price
|Make & Model
|Ertiga
|Carens
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh
|Rs 9.59 lakh – Rs 17.69 lakh
The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift ranges between Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh while the Kia Carens is priced between Rs 9.59 lakh – Rs 17.69 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which 7-seater MPV will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below!
