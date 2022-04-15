2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price, specs, mileage compared

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.35 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how this MPV fares against its arch-rival, Kia Carens.

Maruti Suzuki has today launched the new facelifted Ertiga in India. The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift starts at Rs 8.35 lakh, ex-showroom. This people-mover directly rivals the Kia Carens. So, here we have the specification-based comparison of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Kia Carens to see how these MPVs fare against each other on paper.

Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Engine Specs (Petrol Only)

Specification Ertiga Carens Engine 1.5-litre NA 1.5-litre NA

1.4-litre turbo Power 101 hp 113 hp

138 hp Torque 136.8 Nm 144 Nm

242 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT

6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 hp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Kia Carens, on the other hand, gets a 113 hp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill and a 138 hp 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor. While the 6-speed manual gearbox remains standard, the turbo petrol engine is offered with a 7-speed DCT as well.

Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Mileage

Specification Ertiga Carens Engine 1.5-litre NA 1.5-litre NA

1.4-litre turbo Gearbox 5-speed MT

6-speed AT 6-speed MT

6-speed MT

7-speed DCT Claimed Mileage 20.51 kmpl

20.30 kmpl 15.7 kmpl

16.2 kmpl

16.5 kmpl

The engine and gearbox wise mileage figures of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift and the Kia Carens are mentioned in the above table. It is worth mentioning that the Ertiga is offered with a CNG powertrain too, while the Carens gets a diesel engine as well, both of which have not been included in this comparison.

Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Dimensions

Dimensions Ertiga Carens Length 4395 mm 4540 mm Width 1735 mm 1800 mm Height 1690 mm 1708 mm Wheelbase 2740 mm 2780 mm Boot Space (with all seats up) 209 litres 216 litres Ground Clearance 185 mm 195 mm

Maruti Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price

Make & Model Ertiga Carens Price (ex-showroom) Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 9.59 lakh – Rs 17.69 lakh

The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift ranges between Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 12.79 lakh while the Kia Carens is priced between Rs 9.59 lakh – Rs 17.69 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which 7-seater MPV will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below!

