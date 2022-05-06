2022 Mahindra Scorpio officially teased: Launch expected in June

Mahindra & Mahindra has released the first official teaser of the new-generation Scorpio sport utility vehicle. The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be launched in India in June this year.

Mumbai-based home-grown utility vehicle maker, Mahindra & Mahindra, has today released the first official teaser of the all-new Scorpio. Codenamed as Z101, the new-generation Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most anticipated SUVs of recent times. The company has teased this sport utility vehicle as “The Big Daddy of SUVs” and it features the voice of the legendary Bollywood star, Amitabh Bachchan.

Watch Video | 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Official Teaser:

The test mules of the new-generation Mahindra Scorpio have been spotted on test in India a ton of times. In its new avatar, the Scorpio will retain its muscular character on the outside but will feature sophisticated interiors. Moreover, it will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options, the same as the XUV700 but with a different state of tune.

The SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. Moreover, it will get AWD as well. The new-generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be launched in India in June this year on the occasion of the Scorpio nameplate’s 20th anniversary.

Mahindra said, “Positioned as the #BigDaddyOfSUVs, the All-New Z101 will redefine industry benchmarks. Big, Bold and Authentic — the Z101 has been designed by the Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S) in Mumbai, and engineered at the state-of-the-art facilities of Mahindra Research Valley (M.R.V.) near Chennai.” Moreover, the subsequent promotional content of the Z101 will star the unmistakable voice of Amitabh Bachchan.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.