2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N power figures leaked ahead of launch

The power figures of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N have leaked ahead of its global debut scheduled for June 27, 2022. It will rival the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. Ahead of its world premiere, the powertrain details of this SUV have now leaked online. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will share its engine and transmission options with the XUV700 but will be offered in a lower state of tune.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. According to a report by CarDekho, the SUV’s petrol motor will develop 167 hp of power while it churns out 197 hp in the XUV700. Moreover, the diesel mill is said to be offered in two states of tune.

The lower diesel variants of the Scorpio-N will dish out 128 hp of power, just like the Thar, while its higher variants will develop 157 hp of maximum power. While the torque figures aren’t known yet, we do know that the transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N will use a ladder-frame platform. It will come with a rear-wheel-drive layout as standard and get 4X4 off-road capabilities for the higher variants. The Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022, while the official launch is expected to take place in the coming months. It will rival the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

