2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N India debut on June 27: Here’s what to expect

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. It will be offered with both petrol & diesel engine options along with a choice of manual & automatic transmissions and 4X4 capabilities.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Mahindra has finally announced that the new-generation Scorpio will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. Internally codenamed ‘Z101’, the new-gen version of the SUV will be officially called the Mahindra Scorpio-N and the current-gen Scorpio will continue to remain on sale as the Scorpio Classic. Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N. 

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to be leaps and bounds better than the current-gen model. It will grow in size, get new powertrain options, and sport a bunch of hi-tech features. The official images of the new Scorpio-N reveal that it will get an upright profile with a muscular six-slat chrome embellished grille and Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in between, just like the XUV700. 

The Mahindra Scorpio-N’s latest images also reveal that it will get LED projector headlamps, foglamps, and C-shaped LED DRLs. Its side profile features machined-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels, sharp cuts and creases on the body lines, and roof rails. While the rear profile hasn’t been revealed, we do know that it will get vertically-stacked tail lamps. The SUV features skid plates at the front and rear along with body cladding all around for a tough appeal. 

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to share its powertrains with the XUV700 but might be offered in a lower state of tune. It will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit. It will get 4X4 capabilities as well. 

Speaking on the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Scorpio has been a landmark model for Mahindra which has redefined the category and became an iconic brand in the Indian automobile industry. The All-New Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India, yet again. With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs.”

He further added, “With the All-New Scorpio-N, we continue to live and deliver our brand promise of ‘Explore the Impossible’. The Scorpio-N signifies our commitment towards bringing world-class SUVs to the Indian market and creating delightful ownership experience for our customers.” The all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27 while the prices are expected to be revealed later. 

