2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked ahead of global debut: Check out its images

The images of the upcoming new-generation Mahindra Scorpio have leaked online ahead of its global debut. This mid-size seven-seater SUV is expected to make its world premiere in India next month.

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the all-new Scorpio. This Mumbai-based home-grown UV maker has already started releasing the official teasers of the same. The upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most anticipated SUVs of recent times. Now, ahead of the global debut, its images have leaked online that reveal some interesting details.

Internally codenamed ‘Z101’, the leaked images of the new-generation Mahindra Scorpio reveal that in the design department, it’s unmistakably a Scorpio. At the front, it gets a muscular six-slat chrome embellished grille. While the model seen here wears Mahindra’s old logo, the official teasers confirmed that it will get Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, just like the XUV700.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

One can also see Scorpio’s projector headlamps which might be offered as all-LED units for the top-spec trims along with C-shaped LED DRLs. The side profile of the SUV houses multi-spoke alloy wheels and at the rear, it gets vertically stacked LED taillamps and a side-hinged door. The interior images aren’t out yet but the new Scorpio is expected to boast a lot of hi-tech features.

Image: Scorpio_2022_official on Instagram

The new-gen Scorpio will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It will get AWD as well. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to make its world premiere in India next month on the occasion of the Scorpio nameplate’s 20th anniversary.

Also Read: Fisker and Foxconn to manufacture PEAR EV in Ohio: Production in 2024

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.