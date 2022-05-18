2022 Jeep Meridian India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

The all-new Jeep Meridian seven-seater SUV will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on May 19, 2022. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, etc.

Jeep India recently took the wraps off its upcoming seven-seater SUV for the Indian market, Meridian. Now, the company has announced its official launch date as well. The all-new Jeep Meridian seven-seater SUV will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on May 19, 2022. Here’s what you can expect from this American UV maker’s upcoming premium offering for India.

The new Jeep Meridian is essentially a three-row derivative of the Compass, but with a bunch of additional goodies. Powering the Meridian will be the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine that does its duty in the Compass as well. It develops 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission with FWD and AWD drivetrains.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Jeep claims that the Meridian will have a top speed of 198 kmph while it can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 10.8 seconds. In terms of equipment on offer, the Jeep Meridian will be as feature-rich as the Compass. Also, the company says that it will be available with 60+ safety features, including six airbags as standard across all the variants. Other safety features will include a 360-degree parking camera, TPMS, etc.

Watch Video | 2022 Jeep Meridian Review:

Pre-bookings for the Jeep Meridian are already open. One can book it online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Jeep dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. The Jeep Meridian is expected to be priced between Rs 32 lakh – Rs 35 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, etc.