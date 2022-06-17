2022 Hyundai Venue gets 15,000 pre-bookings: Demands 3 month waiting period

The new 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift managed to get 15,000 bookings even before its official launch. This sub-compact SUV has been priced from Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.57 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Motor India recently launched the updated Venue in the country. The new 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift has been priced from Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.57 lakh, ex-showroom. On the sidelines of the event, Tarun Garg, Director – Sales & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India, confirmed to Express Drives that the facelifted Venue managed to get 15,000 bookings even before its official launch.

As per Mr Garg, the semiconductor shortage continues to persist and the company currently has a backlog of 1,35,000 units. Out of these, 25,000 pending orders are for the old Venue. The company revealed that the new Hyundai Venue Facelift has a waiting period of up to three months, depending upon the variant and the customer’s location.

The new 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift gets a host of cosmetic updates along with the addition of a bunch of new features, including 11 segment-first ones. It is worth mentioning that this is its first major revamp in three years since its launch in May 2019. Moreover, the Venue also recently achieved the 3 lakh sales milestone in the country.

Powering this sub-compact SUV is an 82 bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed MT, a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor with 6-speed iMT & 7-speed DCT, and a 98 hp 1.5-litre diesel unit with 6-speed MT. The new 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift will rival the likes of the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, etc.

