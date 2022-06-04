2022 Citroen C3 spied undisguised: India launch next month

The upcoming 2022 Citroen C3 has been spied undisguised ahead of its official India launch. This sub-compact SUV will rival the likes of Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, etc.

French carmaker Citroen made its debut in the Indian market with the launch of the C5 Aircross SUV in April 2022. However, it wasn’t a mass-market product. The company is now gearing up to launch its first sub-compact SUV, Citroen C3, to target the masses. Ahead of its official launch, a test mule of the upcoming 2022 Citroen C3 has been spied undisguised in India.

Image: Manivannan

The uncamouflaged test mule of the new Citroen C3 was spotted on the Chennai – Coimbatore highway. It is worth mentioning that Citroen India’s manufacturing facility is located at Thiruvallur, near Chennai, in Tamil Nadu. It has an annual production capacity of 1,00,000 units. Now, the Citroen C3 was globally unveiled in September 2021 and it will be made in India.

The C3 is the first of three models under Citroen’s C-Cubed program and it has been developed specifically for emerging markets like India and South America. In terms of design, it does look quirky and while it is a crossover, the company officially terms it a ‘hatchback with a twist’. At the front, it gets Citroen’s signature grille flanked by split headlamps.

The side profile features multi-spoke alloys and it gets body-cladding all around with skid plates at the front and rear. The India-spec Citroen C3 is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT. There won’t be any diesel engine on offer. It is expected to be launched in India next month and will rival the likes of Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, etc.

