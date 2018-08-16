Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 MotoGP edition: Stepwise booking process explained in pictures

The awaited Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 MotoGP edition has been launched in India at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and you can book the motorcycle the moment you read this line. The new special edition is limited to 5,000 units for India out of which, 4,000 units are available for booking in the first phase. The bookings for the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 MotoGP edition have begun at the company's official website for India. The website also shows a real-time counter that shows the remaining number of units left to be booked. Once the 4,000 units of the bike get sold out during the first phase, the remaining 1,000 units will be up for booking but the timeline for the same is unknown at the moment.

The booking amount of the new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is Rs 10,000 that needs to be paid at the dealership which the customer selects while making the booking of his or her motorcycle. In order to make the booking, prospective customer needs to fill details like name, contact number, email ID, city and the choice of the dealership in the form that is available at the website. After this, the customer needs to verify his or her mobile number and email ID through the OTP (One Time Password) process.

Once this is done, he or she has to click on the Book Now button at the bottom of the form after which a booking confirmation message appears on the screen. One of the company's representatives calls the customer after this to assist in further buying procedure. The customer needs to bring along his or her valid photo ID proof, bank statement and a local residence proof and needs to deposit Rs 10,000 at the dealership as the booking amount.

It has to be noted that the process of visiting the dealership and submitting the token amount needs to be done within 7 days of initiating the booking process online otherwise the booking will be cancelled automatically.

Yamaha's website is showing 40 to 55 days as the delivery time of the motorcycle. If you book the motorcycle now, you will most likely get 42 days as the waiting period for the bike.

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 MotoGP edition is all about cosmetic updates. This means that the motorcycle gets power from the same 155cc, liquid-cooled engine as the standard model that develops 19 bhp of power and 17 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox that also gets a slipper clutch. Other features on the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 MotoGP edition include full LED headlamps, USB charging port, fully digital instrument cluster and more.