Yamaha YZF-R15 V2 retires from India: V3 at Rs 7,000 more is a better deal, here’s why

Yamaha Motor India has discontinued the YZF-R15 V2.0 from the Indian market. Dealers have stopped receiving the batch of said model and the bike has been unlisted from the company's official website for India as well, confirming the news. The Yamaha YZF-R15 V2.0 has been retired after few months of the launch of R15 V3.0 in India. Interestingly, the Yamaha R15S is still on sale in India alongside the R15 V3.0 primarily due to the customer demand. Yamaha YZF-R15 has been popular among the masses in India right since its inception that redefined the entry-level performance motorcycling in India. Rejoiced with the success of the first generation model, the company launched the second-gen model in India but with the raised up rear end but the pillion comfort went for a toss with such a design. As a result, the customers urged Yamaha to launch the R15 in a single seat version as well. The company responded to their demand and hence, the first gen model made its comeback in the form of Yamaha YZF-R15S.

Watch our Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 video review here:

The newly launched Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is currently doing a decent job for the company in India and the new generation model found 7,847 new homes in the month of June 2018. Keeping the festive season in mind, Yamaha has recently launched the YZF-R15 V3.0 MotoGP edition in India that is limited to 4,000 units only in the initial phase. The second phase will see 1,000 additional units going on sale in India but the timeline for the same is not confirmed as of now.

Powering the MotoGP edition is the same 155cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 15 Nm. The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 gets features like LED headlamps, fully digital instrument cluster, slipper clutch, USB charging facility and more.

The retirement of the R15 V2.0 is an obvious move and this might result in a slightly better sales of the V3.0 model. Yamaha YZF-R15 V2 was on sale in India at a price of Rs 1.18 lakh while the R15 V3.0 demands just Rs 7,000 more at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in exchange of better features, new design and a more powerful engine hence, making for a better value for money proposition.