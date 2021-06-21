Yamaha FZ-X genuine accessory price list: Seat cover, LED indicators and more

The Yamaha FZ-X will spin a new segment. The motorcycle has many firsts for a Yamaha in India including Bluetooth pairing that allows one to see incoming calls, messages and more.

India Yamaha Motor launched the FZ-X, a neo-retro bike based on the FZ 150cc series. The company has priced it decently considering the equipment on offer – Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlights, and more. Along with this, the company has also listed out the official accessories for the motorcycle. While the bike will be available in showrooms later this month, the accessories are expected to reach a bit later. While the FZ-X comes with regular mirrors, there are the optional chrome ones to give it a distinct look. These are priced at Rs 800 for a set. There are also the LED indicators which are expensive. Yamaha dealers will charge you Rs 1,490 for a set of two and for the FZ-X, you will need total four blinkers. Yamaha says that these blinkers consume less power and last much longer. A rear footrest, which is more of a convenience feature, will set the customer back (no pun intended) by Rs 400.

There is also the leg guard in the front that costs Rs 800. Yamaha calls it as the engine guard and this one will save the tank as well as engine in the case of a minor fall. The original seat cover for the bike will cost Rs 300 and one can choose the colour based on their vehicle’s colour. There are also side grips, priced at Rs 400, that help the rider lock his knees to the bike’s tank while riding. Another Rs 400 will get you a genuine Yamaha bike parking cover. This one is available in white and has the Yamaha lettering on it.

The Yamaha FZ-X will spin a new segment. The motorcycle has many firsts for a Yamaha in India including Bluetooth pairing that allows one to see incoming calls, messages and more. It also allows the rider to analyse his riding data and compare it with others across the world.

