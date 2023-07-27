When launched, TVS XL electric will go up against the upcoming Kinetic e-Luna, both primarily catering to last mile services.

After a positive review for the iQube electric scooter, TVS is looking to expand its electric vehicle (EV) lineup. With a speculative EV unveiling slated for August 23 this year, TVS is going all guns in the battery-powered segment. The next EV in line could be the XL electric moped.

TVS XL electric design leaked

As per reports, TVS is working on a fully-electric derivative of the XL moped. A patent image of the same was recently leaked on the internet which reveals some crucial details about the electric two-wheeler.

While design-wise, TVS XL electric remains largely unchanged, there are a few notable differences in comparison to its petrol-powered sibling. It gets the same construction, built around a central spine tubular chassis featuring a round headlight, fork gaiters, split seats, a tubular grab rail, and minimum body panels.

Even the hardware looks similar to the regular TVS XL comprising telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, front and rear drum brakes, and wire-spoke wheels. In the XL100, the front part of the frame houses the fuel tank which isn’t the case for the XL electric.

TVS XL 100

The patent image further reveals the positioning of the battery and the motor. The battery pack has been placed underneath the central tunnel which sends energy to a hub motor via a belt drive system. Another critical variation from the petrol-powered XL 100 is the absence of pedals in the XL electric. This takes away the ‘moped’ characteristic from the upcoming XL Electric.

TVS XL 100 specs

Currently, TVS offers five variants of the petrol-powered XL 100 including Comfort, Heavy Duty, Comfort i-Touch, Heavy Duty i-Touch, and Win Edition. All variants are powered by a 99.7cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 4.3 bhp and 6.5 NM of peak torque. The moped weighs 86 kg and gets a payload capacity of 130 kg.