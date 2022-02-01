Triumph Trident 660 gets a price hike of Rs 50,000: Check new vs old prices

Triumph Motorcycles India has increased the price of its Trident 660 Roadster by Rs 50,000. The new Triumph Trident 660 is now priced in India at Rs 7.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

Triumph Motorcycles introduced the all-new Trident 660 in the Indian market in April last year soon after its global debut. The Triumph Trident 660 Roadster was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 6.95 lakh, ex-showroom. However, now after ten months of its official launch, the motorcycle has got its first price hike. The Triumph Trident 660 Roadster has become dearer by Rs 50,000 and it is now priced in India at Rs 7.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

Triumph Trident 660: New vs Old Price

Make and Model New Price Old Price Triumph Trident 660 Rs 7.45 lakh Rs 6.95 lakh

With the Trident 660, Triumph marked its foray into the premium middle-weight roadster segment in India. The company claims that this motorcycle has received a phenomenal response not just in India but in the global markets too. Moreover, the British bikemaker continued offering the Trident 660 at its introductory price since launch despite a price revision for other products in its India portfolio and price increases across the industry during the last six months.

Watch Video | Triumph Trident 660 Review:

Talking about the specifications of the motorcycle, the Trident 660 is powered by an all-new 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline three-cylinder engine. This motor churns out 79.8 hp of power at 10,250 RPM and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets a slip & assist clutch as standard. It also features two riding modes, namely Road and Rain along with switchable traction control and ride-by-wire throttle.

In terms of hardware, the Triumph Trident 660 is based on a tubular steel perimeter frame. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are performed by 41 mm Showa USD front forks and it gets a Showa mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it gets twin 310 mm discs at the front and a single 255 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard. The Triumph Trident 660 rivals the likes of Kawasaki Z650, Honda CB650R, etc.

