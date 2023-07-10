Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X bookings cross 10,000 units: Price revision soon

The bookings for the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X have crossed the 10,000-unit mark within ten days of their global debut. Bajaj Auto will ramp up the production of these motorcycles to meet the demand.

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X recently made their global debut in London. This was followed by the India launch of the Speed 400 at a mouth-watering introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh, ex-showroom, while the prices of the Scrambler 400 X will be revealed in October 2023. These entry-level Triumph motorcycles have managed to gather over 10,000 bookings in India within ten days of their global debut.

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X achieve 10,000 bookings:

Triumph Motorcycles India has announced that the cumulative bookings for the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X have crossed the 10,000-unit mark. One can still book these entry-level Triumphs online on the company’s official website for a refundable token amount of Rs 2,000. Bajaj Auto, Triumph’s partner, has also announced that they will ramp up production to meet the unprecedented demand for these 400cc motorcycles.

It’s worth mentioning that the Triumph Speed 400’s special introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh will be valid for the first 10,000 bookings only, post which the company will charge Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom. Its test rides and deliveries will also begin soon. The prices of the Triumph Scrambler 400 X will be announced in October 2023.

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X is an all-new TR-series 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine. This motor churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and they get a slip & assist clutch as well.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the bookings milestone, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, “We are excited by the overwhelming response we have received following the launch. A pre-order of 10,000 bikes within such a short span is unprecedented and a testament to the unwavering faith that riders have placed in Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles. We are committed to our promise of manufacturing exceptional motorcycles that captivate riders with their performance, design, and technology.”

