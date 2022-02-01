Tork Kratos vs Kratos R: Price, specs, range, charging time comparison

Tork Kratos and Kratos R are priced at Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.23 lakh, ex-showroom Pune respectively. But, how do these electric motorcycles fare against each other? Find out here!

Tork Motors recently ventured into the electric two-wheeler space of India with the launch of two new electric motorcycles. This Pune-based start-up, which is now backed by Bharat Forge, has introduced the Tork Kratos and Kratos R. These electric motorcycles have been launched at an effective price of Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.23 lakh, ex-showroom Pune respectively. But, how do they fare against each other on-paper? Let’s find out in this specification-based comparison of the new Tork Kratos vs Kratos R.

Tork Kratos vs Kratos R: Motor and Battery

Specification Tork Kratos Tork Kratos R Electric Motor 7.5 kW 9 kW Power 5.36 hp 6 hp Torque 28 Nm 38 Nm Top Speed 100 kmph 105 kmph 0-40 kmph Time 4 seconds 3.5 seconds Battery 4 kWh Li-ion 4 kWh Li-ion

The new Tork Kratos electric motorcycle gets a 7.5kW electric motor that churns out 5.36 hp of power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The Kratos R is a slightly more performance-oriented version and it gets a 9kW motor that develops 6 hp of power and 38 Nm of peak torque. Both these electric motorcycles feature a 4kWh Li-ion battery pack. In terms of performance, they have a top speed of 100 kmph and 105 kmph while they can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 4 seconds and 3.5 seconds respectively.

Tork Kratos vs Kratos R: Range and Charging Time

Specification Tork Kratos Tork Kratos R Range 180 km 180 km Charging Time 4-5 hours 4-5 hours Fast Charging Not Available Yes (0-80% in less than 1 hour)

Tork Kratos as well as the Kratos R are claimed to deliver a range of 180 km on a single charge in ideal conditions. They get three riding modes too, namely Eco, City & Sport, and the range in these riding modes are rated at 120 km, 100 km, 70 km per charge respectively. Talking about charging time, both these electric motorcycles can be fully charged in 4-5 hours using a regular charger. The Kratos R gets fast charging too that can juice it by up to 80 per cent in less than one hour.

Tork Kratos vs Kratos R: Features and Colours

The new Tork Kratos is offered in a sole White colour scheme while the higher-spec Kratos R is available in four colour shades, namely White, Blue, Red, and Black. In terms of features, the Kratos gets multi-drive modes, reverse mode, a front storage box, battery indicator, crash alert and an anti-theft system, among others. The Kratos R, in addition, also features daytime running lights (DRLs), hazard lights, geo-fencing, and guide me home lights. It will get over-the-air (OTA) updates too.

Tork Kratos vs Kratos R: Price and Availability

Make and Model Launch Price Effective Price (ex-showroom Pune) Tork Kratos Rs 1.92 lakh Rs 1.08 lakh Tork Kratos R Rs 2.07 lakh Rs 1.23 lakh

The new Tork Kratos and Kratos R electric motorcycles have been launched in India at Rs 1.92 lakh and Rs 2.07 lakh respectively. However, thanks to FAME II and state government subsidies, its effective ex-showroom price in Pune starts from Rs 1.08 lakh. Bookings for the same are already open for Rs 999 while the deliveries will begin in April. The company says that these electric bikes will be delivered in a phased-wise manner across India, with phase 1 cities including Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

