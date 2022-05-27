Simple One e-scooter deliveries postponed to September 2022

Simple Energy has postponed the deliveries of its Simple One electric scooter. The test rides will begin in July while the deliveries are now scheduled to commence in September 2022.

Bengaluru-based EV start-up, Simple Energy, introduced its first e-scooter, Simple One, in August 2021. The Simple One electric scooter was launched at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom, exclusive of state subsidies. Nearly five months after the launch, the company announced that its deliveries will begin in June 2022. However, Simple Energy has postponed the deliveries of its electric scooter and they are now scheduled to commence in September 2022.

Keeping in mind the safety standards and the recent incidents in the EV industry, Simple has taken a conscious call of scheduling deliveries of the ONE to September.

However, test ride schedule for the ONE will be announced in the upcoming days. https://t.co/qGxN2TQqUf — Suhas Rajkumar (@suhasrajkumar) May 26, 2022

Announcing the updated delivery timeline and test rides for the Simple One electric scooter, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, tweeted, “Keeping in mind the safety standards and the recent incidents in the EV industry, Simple has taken a conscious call of scheduling deliveries of the ONE to September. However, the test ride schedule for the ONE will be announced in the upcoming days.”

Simple One electric scooter

The Simple One electric scooter is currently offered with two different powertrain options. The regular model gets a 3.2 kWh fixed battery pack and a 1.6 kWh removable module, claiming to offer a riding range of 236 km per charge. Its updated model, which was launched later, gets a 3.2 kWh fixed battery pack along with two 1.6 kWh removable modules and claims to offer a riding range of 300+ km per charge in ideal conditions.

Watch Video | Simple One Electric Scooter Review:

Simple Energy also updated its 8.5 kW electric motor which still develops 8.5 kW (11.3 hp) of power and 72 Nm of peak torque as before but is claimed to offer better efficiency, thermal management, and performance. In terms of pricing, while its regular variant retails at Rs 1.10 lakh, the updated Simple One is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom, exclusive of state subsidies.

