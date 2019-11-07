Okinawa Lite electric scooter launched in India at Rs 59,990: Range, top speed, features

Okinawa Lite, a new low-speed electric scooter has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59,990. Available in two colour options - Sparkle White and Sparkle Blue, Okinawa Lite will available with 3-year motor and battery warranty. The electric scooter gets an LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, and an LED tail lamp. The scooter has a steel frame body and rectangular type front suspension. It is a low-speed scooter which means the speed is limited to 25 km/h and it has a claimed range of about 50-60 km between charges.

Okinawa Lite is powered by a 1.25 kWh lithium-ion portable battery that comes with what the manufacturer calls Anti-Theft Mechanism 'which makes the battery get locked inside, ensuring safety from theft and damage.'

The charging time for the battery is 4-5 hours and the scooter also features regenerative braking. It gets 17 litres of under seat storage, has a ground clearance 160 mm and rides on aluminium alloy wheels. The Lite electric scooter also features a mobile phone charger.

The new Lite's design, style and technology have been crafted keeping the young generation in mind and is also a perfect fit for women with its ease of driving and compact design, says Jeetender Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

“Steering the electric vehicle revolution in India, we have been working aggressively towards offering our customers the product that serves their purpose just right. This new range – Lite, is another step in the same direction. We are grateful to have received a good response from our customers and constant support from the government. With this support and encouragement, we are driven to achieve a greener tomorrow,” he further added.