‘Nobody wants Ather 340’: Ather 340 electric scooter discontinued as buyers prefer Ather 450

Ather Energy's recent post on Instagram reads simply: 'Nobody wants the Ather 340'. Acknowledging this fact, the manufacturer has decided to discontinue it altogether. Ather says that most of its customers are preferring the 450 over 340 even after it carrying a bigger price tag. The Ather 340 is the entry-level product in Ather's lineup and misses out on some features that are found on the 450.

Ather Energy's post read, "99% of our customers prefer to own the higher variant, the Ather 450. So yes, we are discontinuing the Ather 340 & focussing on scaling up production of the Ather 450," while the caption added: "We are glad that people prefer superior experience and now we can focus all our energies on the Ather 450 and our future products."

For the 1% Ather 340 customer, Ather will continue to provide service and support.

After the GST revision, the Ather 450 is retailing at Rs 1.22 lakh in Chennai and Rs 1.13 lakh in Bangalore. On the other hand, Ather 340 carried a price tag of Rs 1.10 lakh in Chennai and Rs 1.02 lakh in Bangalore. All prices mentioned are on-road figures.

Ather has some major expansion plans as it aims to be present in about 30 cities in India by the year 2023. Ather 450, which is the company's flagship electric scooter is currently seeing an overwhelming response in the market.

At the time of announcing the price cuts post GST reduction, the 450 accounted for a total of 98 percent bookings out of the two scooters. The 450 gets some smart features and one of its biggest highlights is the 7-inch touchscreen that gives access to a lot of information.

The scooter comes with three riding modes - Eco, Ride and Sport. Ather claims a realistic range of 75 km, 65 km and 55 km respectively for the three modes and some customers have even claimed a range of over 100 km in the Eco mode. By the year 2023, the company plans to set up a total of 6500 plus public charging points across the country.