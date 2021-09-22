New Yamaha R15 V4 vs Old Yamaha R15 V3: What all has changed?

Yamaha has recently launched the new-generation R15 V4 in the Indian market. So, what all has changed in the new-generation R15 V4 over the outgoing R15 V3? Check out all of them here!

Yamaha Motor India has recently launched the new-generation Yamaha R15 V4 and the all-new R15M in the country. The Yamaha R15 has always been a very popular sports motorcycle in the Indian market. The third-generation R15 V3 was launched in India at the 2018 Auto Expo and it became an instant hit. Now, the company has introduced the new fourth-generation R15 V4 in the country. So, what’s exactly new in the 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 over the old Yamaha R15 V3? That’s what we are going to answer in this article.

Outgoing Yamaha R15 V3

New Yamaha R15 V4 vs Old Yamaha R15 V3: Design Upgrades

The new Yamaha R15 V4 takes design inspiration from Yamaha’s all-new middle-weight supersport motorcycle, the YZF-R7. The motorcycle gets a completely new front fascia. Now, gone are the dual-LED headlamp set-up of the R15 V3, instead, the new R15 V4 gets a single LED projector headlight that is flanked by LED DRLs. It also gets a new visor, re-designed fairing, new seats, etc. This time around, Yamaha has even launched the ‘M’ variant of the R15 which looks even more sporty and to know the exact differences between the R15 V4 and the R15M, you can click HERE.

New Yamaha R15 V4

New Yamaha R15 V4 vs Old Yamaha R15 V3: Hardware and Features

In terms of equipment on offer, the new-gen Yamaha R15 V4 is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessor and it gets loads of features, including some segment-first ones. While the old R15 V3 used to get a digital instrument cluster with no connectivity options, the new R15 V4 gets a revised instrument cluster inspired by the mighty YZF-R1 with new features like Bluetooth connectivity, a gear shift indicator along with Track & Street modes, etc. It also gets a slip & assist clutch, which was offered on the R15 V3 too.

Yamaha R15 V4 Instrument Cluster

The new-gen Yamaha R15 V4 gets a traction control system along with a quick-shifter on select variants for smooth and clutchless upshifts. Also, for the first time ever, the India-spec Yamaha R15 gets USD forks at the front which is one of its biggest highlights. The old R15 V3, on the other hand, used to get telescopic front forks. At the rear, it gets a mono-shock absorber. For braking duties, the new R15 V4 features disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. The Yamaha R15 V4 continues to get the same tyres as the outgoing model.

New Yamaha R15 V4 vs Old Yamaha R15 V3: Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the new Yamaha R15 V4 and the old R15 V3 are completely identical to each other. In fact, at 142 kgs, both these iterations of the Yamaha R15 even weigh exactly the same.

New Yamaha R15 V4 vs Old Yamaha R15 V3: Engine Specifications

The new Yamaha R15 V4, as well as the R15M, get the same engine that used to power the R15 V3. However, with some minor tweaks. These new motorcycles are powered by a BS6 compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor now churns out 18.4 HP of power at 10,000 RPM, which is 0.2 HP less than the outgoing model. However, it develops 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7500 RPM, which is 0.1 Nm more than the R15 V3 and that too at 1000 RPM earlier than before. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and these motorcycles get Yamaha’s VVA or Variable Valve Actuation technology too.

New Yamaha R15 V4 vs Old Yamaha R15 V3: Variants and Colours

The price of the new-generation Yamaha R15 V4 starts in India at Rs 1.67 lakh while the last recorded price of the old Yamaha R15 V3 was between Rs 1.57 lakh – Rs 1.59 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. So, the new Yamaha R15 V4 charges around 10,000 rupees more than the outgoing model and for the additional amount, it offers a completely new design, loads of new features and a reliable performance-oriented powertrain. The colour variant-wise prices of the new Yamaha R15 V4 and the all-new R15M are mentioned below:

Yamaha R15 V4 Metallic Red – Rs 1.67 lakh*

Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight – Rs 1.68 lakh*

Yamaha R15 V4 Racing Blue – Rs 1.72 lakh*

Yamaha R15M Metallic Grey – Rs 1.77 lakh*

Yamaha R15M Monster Energy MotoGP Edition – Rs 1.79 lakh*

*All prices, Ex-showroom Delhi

