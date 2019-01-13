New 2019 Bajaj Dominar instrument cluster, exhaust sound revealed: 3 big changes!

The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is set to be launched in India in the coming weeks. Spy images of the new model have been doing rounds on the internet since long and now, the latest video reveals the instrument cluster and exhaust sound of the motorcycle. As one can see in the video, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar test mule is wrapped in heavy camouflage, however, but the major changes can't go unnoticed. First and foremost, the motorcycle will ditch the conventional telescopic forks up front and will get inverted forks. Another highlight will be the twin port exhaust set up and the video confirms that the 2019 model sounds throatier and way better than the existing model. Watch the 2019 Bajaj Dominar video here.

Last but definitely not the least, the new Dominar will get some revisions in the instrument cluster as the cockpit gets more informative than before. The video shows that the instrumentation of the Bajaj Dominar 400 will now show information in terms of side stand position, service reminder, engine kill switch ON/OFF, average fuel efficiency and more. The bike now gets a gear position indicator that is located on the small screen on the fuel tank. Also, the odometer and trip meter have been shifted to the same screen from the main unit.

Powering the 2019 Bajaj DOminar 400 will be the same 373cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine. Reports on the internet suggest that the new model will be BS-VI compliant and hence, a slight revision in power and torque outputs is likely. The new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is expected to be launched in India before March 2019. As far as pricing is concerned, the new model will most likely demand a slight premium over the price of the outgoing model. Bajaj has already discontinued the non-ABS version of the Dominar 400 in India. The ABS version is now available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). More details on the new Bajaj Dominar 400 to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates!