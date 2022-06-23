Moto Morini to make India debut with four products: X-Cape 650 coming soon?

Italian motorcycle brand, Moto Morini, will make its India debut soon with the launch of four motorcycles. The company is expected to launch the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 adventure motorcycle in India.

Moto Morini, an Italian motorcycle brand, has announced its plans to debut in the Indian market soon. The company will start its India journey in association with Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI). Just for reference, AARI is the same company that also sells Benelli and Keeway’s motorcycles in the country.

Moto Morini plans to launch four new motorcycles in the Indian market. While the names of the upcoming products haven’t been revealed yet, one of them is likely to be the X-Cape 650 ADV. The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 adventure motorcycle made its global debut at the 2021 Beijing Motor Show. Earlier, it was also teased at the EICMA 2019.

Moto Morini says that its motorcycles are designed and developed in Italy, and adhere to required EU manufacturing standards to ensure superior vehicle quality. Founded in 1937 by Alfonso Morini, Moto Morini is an Italian motorcycle manufacturer that is known for persistence, innovation, devotion, aesthetics, and performance, the company said in an official statement.

Speaking about the association, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Adishwar Auto Ride India PVT. LTD., said, “We are delighted to introduce this renowned and prestigious brand to the Indian Motorcyclists. At Adishwar Auto Ride India, one of our key endeavors is to create values through our relationships with our customers. With the introduction of Moto Morini, we aim to cater to the requirements of Indian buyers in the Premium Mobility segment.”

He further added, “With our tenure and experience in the superbike segment, we are certain of successfully establishing the brand in the country.” In India, Moto Morini plans to launch four products along with an extensive dealer network across the country. More details about the company’s upcoming products and network plans will be revealed at a later point in time.

