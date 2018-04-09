Modified Royal Enfield: Thunderbird 350 gets Harley-Davidson Iron 883 like makeover and looks gorgeous!

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 has been a go-to motorcycle when it comes to affordable yet proper cruiser bikes in India. The popularity has been immense especially backed by an old favourite motorcycle manufacturer's name, Royal Enfield. RE motorcycles have a huge potential for modifications and custom jobs, and it won't be the first time we're featuring a neat job done by Bulleteer Customs. The custom house has a new rendition of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 and has called it the 'Graphite'.

A stock Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 was first made to lose all of its original bodywork, which was replaced with custom build parts, such as the peanut tank with 'Graphite' stickers and matte black paint job.

For a headlamp, the modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 Graphite has been given a new LED unit. It gets a new wide handlebar with bar-end indicators, along with a single-pod instrument cluster.

Moving over to the rear end of the modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 Graphite, it has a low single seat, a chopped fender and a minimalistic LED tail lamp.

For the rear tyre, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 uses a Pirelli Angel GT for which the swingarm has been widened and at the front, it gets a Metzeler LaserTec tyre. The engine is the same 346cc single-cylinder unit that makes 19.8 bhp at 5250 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission unit.

The engine has been given an all-black treatment and is particularly highlighted by the one-to-two custom exhausts. The footpegs of the modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 are stock as well.