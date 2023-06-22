Matter partners with Airtel to deploy IoT in Aera electric motorcycle

Matter has partnered with Airtel to deploy IoT (Internet of Things) and connected features in its Aera electric motorcycle. The Matter Aera is priced from Rs 1.74 lakh, ex-showroom.

Matter Motor Works, an Ahmedabad-based electric two-wheeler start-up, and Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, have announced a strategic partnership to deploy Airtel’s IoT solution in Matter’s Aera electric motorcycle. As part of the partnership, Airtel will enable advanced automotive-grade E-Sims on all Matter Aera bikes.

Matter-Airtel partnership for Aera electric motorcycle:

According to the company, in the first phase, 60,000 Matter electric motorcycles will be enabled with Airtel E-Sim’s advanced IOT features, offering a smart and connected experience on the telecom major’s pan-India network. Matter plans to produce over 3,00,000 bikes over the next three years and Airtel’s advanced IoT platform, Airtel IoT Hub, will help with the company in real-time tracking of these vehicles, monitoring performance with advanced analytics and more.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the partnership, Matter’s Founder and CEO, Mohal Lalbhai, said, “The Internet-enabled motorbike has the power to curate and redesign connected experiences, making Matter’s AERA the smart bike of the future. We are extremely delighted to partner with Airtel to start our journey of connectivity on the move, deploying the power of IoT for continuously enhancing experiences.”

Harish Laddha, CEO – Emerging Business, Airtel, said, “Airtel is delighted to partner with Matter Motor Works and offer best-in-class connected mobility solutions to their consumers using our cutting-edge IoT solutions. As the country embarks on its ambitious goal to reduce its carbon footprint, green mobility will play a critical role in helping India achieve its net zero goals.”

