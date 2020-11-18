Mahindra to revive BSA British classic motorcycles: Classic Legends to retail Jawa & BSA

Mahindra & Mahindra subsidiary Classic Legends, which bought the defunct marque in 2016, is scouting for a site to assemble the upcoming BSA motorcycles

November 18, 2020
It was in October 2016 when Mahindra & Mahindra subsidiary Classic Legends acquired BSA Co Ltd, a British motorcycle firm. Along with BSA, Classic Legends also acquired Jawa, the first three products of which have been launched already. But not much happened over the years for BSA. Now though, Classic Legends has confirmed that it will deal in BSA motorcycles alongside Jawa. ‘With BSA joining the bandwagon, we will have not one but two classics to ride into the future,’ Jawa Motorcycles wrote in a post on Instagram.

Classic Legends will be assembling BSA bikes in the UK. According to a Bloomberg report, the UK government already has offered a grant to cover almost half the cost of a 10 million-pound ($13 million) research centre where BSA plans to develop electric motorbikes in Banbury, near Coventry. The area remains the heartland of the UK’s reduced motor industry, which is increasingly focused on assembly rather than full production.

Classic Legends is expected to roll out a petrol-powered motorcycle in the middleweight category before the electric motorbike in 2021. While the current Jawa lineup competes with Royal Enfield motorcycles, BSA bikes could rival the likes of modern classics in Triumph’s Bonneville range. There are no details known about the upcoming motorcycles yet.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra stated that making the bikes in the UK is key for the brand to maintain authenticity.

BSA was incorporated as a bicycle manufacturer before it rolled out its first motorcycle more than a century ago. Its motorcycles were used by the British Army in the second world war before the company shut shop in the 1970s.

