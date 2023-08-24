Lectrix EV launches limited edition LXS Moonshine, pays tribute to ISRO

Other than minor styling updates, the special Moonshine edition of Lectrix LXS remains largely similar to the standard model. Lectrix hasn’t revealed the exact units of the scooter to be available.

Lectrix has launched a limited-run special edition of the LXS electric scooter. Called LXS Moonshine, this limited edition model commemorates the historic moment in India’s space ambitions. This launch comes at the backdrop of the successful Chandrayaan 3 mission conducted by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Vikram lander successfully landed near the Moon’s south pole yesterday evening. Lectrix Moonshine sports a golden emblem – two arrows facing the sky to connote India’s emerging space age. This ‘space age’ symbol is in fact a modification of Lectrix’s brand logo.

Lectrix LXS Moonshine: What’s special?

The countdown to the Moonshine launch was timed to the launch of Chandrayaan 3. When Vikram landed on the moon, the same moment Lectrix Moonshine was unveiled. The campaign invited people to post their aspirations on Instagram – asking people “What’s Your Moon?”. Once a fan writes his or her goal or ambition, the post “takes off” and soon it lands on a virtual moon redirected to the company website.

Speaking about this special edition launch, MD & CEO, Mr. K. Vijaya Kumar of Lectrix EV said, “For today’s Indian Gen Z, sky is the limit. Or is it? They aim for the moon! The Indian moon mission shows how far you can go when you have the ambition and the right technology to take you there. At Lectrix, we want to encourage our consumers in setting and reaching their own personal goals.”

Besides minor changes in styling, this special Moonshine edition of Lectrix LXS remains largely similar to the standard model. Mechanically as well, the Moonshine is no different from the regular LXS. Powered by a 48 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, this unit powers a 1.2kW electric motor. The electric scooter is capable of clocking a top speed of 50 kmph.

Like the standard model, the LXS Moonshine is capable of accelerating 0 to 25 kmph in five seconds. The battery requires three to four hours for it to get fully charged. The company promises a range of 89 km on a single charge.