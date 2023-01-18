KTM RC Cup Racing Championship begins in India

The Mumbai selections took place at Raymond’s ground, Thane, where 130 racers rode the KTM RC 390 GP to the finish line.

KTM has kicked off the KTM RC Cup racing championship in Mumbai. The KTM RC Cup is a part of KTM Pro-XP’s endeavour to offer KTM owners experiences that make them pro riders. The selection round will go across 7 more cities before hitting the MMRT, Chennai for the qualifiers and finale conducted under the aegis of FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India).

The Mumbai selections took place at Raymond’s ground, Thane, where 130 racers rode the KTM RC 390 GP to the finish line. The top 10 fastest lap times selected for the qualifier round are Kayan Zubin Patel, Rajesh Swami, Mihri Sakpal, Roshan Gawad, Rushabh Gala, Jatin Porabia, Neeraj Ballurgi, Devilal Punjaram Lunja, Divy Parmar and Dhiraj Baikar.

The Mumbai selections round concluded with a floodlight race on Sunday 14th January 2023, where Vignesh Karangutkar was the second runner-up, Rajesh Swami: the first runner-up and Kayan Zubin Patel won the floodlight race.

The contestants will continue to race on the company-provided KTM RC 390 GP Edition bikes in three stages:

Selections: Race Academy and Selections across 8 Cities – Mumbai, Vadodara, Delhi, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore and Chennai.

Qualifiers: The top 10 from each of the 8 cities will contest in the Qualifiers held in Chennai.

Finale: The top racers from the Qualifiers will race at the Finale of the KTM RC Cup.

Also Read KTM RC range updated for 2023

The top 3 winners of the KTM RC Cup will win a visit to the global HQ of KTM in Austria, and the prize includes:

Training with the Race Director in Austria

Interaction with KTM Factory Racing athletes

Watch a MotoGPTM race live at the Red Bull ring

Visit the prestigious KTM Motohall

The race will be directed by Jeremy McWilliams, an ex-MotoGP racer with two podium finishes in the 500cc class and a win in the 250cc class. The race will be supported by Emmanuel Jebaraj, seven-time National INMRC Champion and a founder of Gusto Racing, India.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “KTM has won 334+ world championship titles across all racing formats like Dakar, MotoGP, Motocross (MX), Supercross (SX), Enduro. Keeping our promise of turning amateur riders into pro bikers, we have created this platform for KTM Owners. The KTM RC Cup is something that goes across the country, hunts for the best racers to provide them with the right training, and rewards the best.”

RC Cup Timetable: