KTM announces its first international tour — Upper Mustang Adventure to Nepal

The KTM Upper Mustang adventure will start in Gorakhpur, taking participants through technical terrains to hone their skills.

KTM has announced its first International Adventure tour – the Upper Mustang Adventure Tour from 27 May to 8 June 2023. Located in the remote Himalayas, Upper Mustang has rugged cliffs, breathtaking canyons, and a profound Tibetan Buddhist heritage.

The KTM Adventure ride will start from Gorakhpur, and the route goes through Kathmandu – Pokhara – Lete – Jomsom – Lo Mangthang – Nupra Pass – Samar – Muktinath – Tatopani – Pokhara and ends back at Gorakhpur.

The specially curated tour takes the riders through breath-taking routes, including passes, muddy paths and trails. Renowned off-road specialists from Nepal will give participants one-on-one instructions and unlock their riding potential to the fullest.

Commenting on the initiative, Sumeet Narang, President Probiking, said, “The KTM Pro-XP is designed to help our owners realize their full biking potential. We want them to know that they are riding a high-performance motorcycle that is built to deliver a superior experience on the street and off-road. This year, we are launching our first tour outside India at Upper Mustang, Nepal.”

He added, “We are confident that the riders who take this tour will witness a remarkable improvement in their adventure riding skills, get a better understanding of their KTM machine and gain the confidence needed to navigate any terrain. We welcome our Adventure owners to register themselves for this flagship experience and undertake a ride of their lifetime.”