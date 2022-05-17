Keeway Sixties 300i, Vieste 300 maxi-scooter unveiled: Launch soon

The new Keeway Sixties 300i retro-scooter and the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter have been unveiled in India. Pre-bookings for the same are open for Rs 10,000 while the prices will be announced next week.

Hungarian marque and sister company of the Benelli group, Keeway, has made its debut in the Indian market with three brand new products. The company has unveiled its quarter-litre cruiser motorcycle and two 300cc scooters. While one of them is a retro-classic model, the other one is a maxi-scooter. Pre-bookings for all the Keeway products are now open for a token amount of Rs 10,000.

Keeway Vieste 300

The company says that the official prices will be announced next week while the deliveries will commence by the end of this month. Both these scooters are powered by the same 278.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This motor churns out 18.7 hp of power at 6,500 RPM and 22 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. However, what differentiates them the most is their styling.

Keeway Sixties 330i

While the Sixties 300i is a retro classic scooter, the Vieste 300 is a maxi-scooter. They run on 13-inch and 12-inch tubeless tyres repsectively. In terms of colour options, the Keeway Vieste 300 will be available in Matte Black, Matte Blue and Matte White shades. The Sixties 300i, on the other hand, will be available in Matte Light Blue, Matte White and Matte Grey colour shades.

It is worth noting that apart from the three products unveiled today, Keeway plans to launch five new products in India this year. Speaking at the launch event, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, KEEWAY India said, We are privileged and excited to introduce the young and energetic Hungarian marque “Keeway” to the Indian Market. We at Benelli India have been successfully operating in the uber-competitive Indian mobility market for years.”

He further added, “In our tenure of catering to the unique needs of the Indian motoring enthusiast, we identified a requirement for an attractively designed, well-powered and reliably performing mobility products that are attuned to the price and quality conscious Indian buyer. To fulfill this need, we identified Benelli’s youthful Hungarian sibling Keeway as the right partner for us.”