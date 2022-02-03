Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched: Priced at Rs 6.79 lakh

Kawasaki India has launched the new Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition model at Rs 6.79 lakh, ex-showroom. Only 20 units of this special edition motorcycle will be available in the country.

Kawasaki India has kick-started the year 2022 with the launch of the 50th Anniversary Edition model of the Z650RS. The new 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition has been launched in India at Rs 6.79 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open while the deliveries will commence in March this year. Only 20 units of this special edition motorcycle have been made available for the Indian market.

Talking about the changes, the 50th Anniversary Edition model of the Z650RS is available in a sole Candy Diamond Brown shade with a gloss black frame finish. Kawasaki says that this colour scheme mimics the iconic “Fireball” colourway of the original Z1 that made its original debut in the year 1972. Apart from the unique colour shade, it gets new spoke-styled golden cast wheels, a special textured seat, and a commemorative ‘Z 50th’ logo on the fuel tank.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The mechanicals of the motorcycle remains the same as the standard model. Powering the new Kawasaki Z650RS is the same BS6 compliant 649cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel-twin engine that also powers the Z650 and the Ninja 650. This motor churns out 67 hp of maximum power at 8,000 RPM and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

For braking duties, the Z650RS gets dual 310 mm discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear along with dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are performed by telescopic front forks and it gets a pre-load adjustable mono-shock absorber at the rear. In terms of features, it gets an all-LED lighting system, a twin-pod analogue instrument cluster with an LCD screen. The Kawasaki Z650RS rivals the likes of Triumph Trident 660, Honda CB650R, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.