India’s most affordable Bobber motorcycle, Jawa Perak, to be launched this November

Jawa Motorcycles, under the new management, will complete a year in the Indian market this November. To celebrate this occassion, the brand has announced a press conference on November 15. We have a hunch that the long-delayed Jawa Perak may be the one that will be launched. Jawa Motorcycles, last November, had announced the price of the motorcycle at Rs 1.89 lakh, ex-showroom. At that point, we were told that the bike will be in showrooms within three months. However, reports emerged that Jawa had delayed the launch to June 2019. It now sees the right time.

The Jawa Perak Bobber boasts a new engine. This motor produces 30hp of power and 31Nm from its oil-cooled, fuel injected, 331cc engine. It is likely that the motor will be BS-VI right from the word go. We also have a hunch that Jawa might introduce the BS-VI versions of its Jawa and 42 models. There could be a slight power drop considering the new regulations, however we will have to wait for an official confirmation on the same.

A double-cradle chassis underpins the Jawa Perak. The front has telescopic forks while the rear has an underseat monoshock. Bar-end mirrors, an analogue console, single-piece seat, spoke wheels with dual channel ABS and a matte paint scheme could be seen. The styling will be retained for sure and Jawa will want to harp on the fact that this is the most affordable Bobber motorcycle in India right now. The next one, the Triumph Bobber costs five times more.

While things look rosy, it is the delayed deliveries that are a cause of worry. Waiting periods have stretched to nearly six months with Jawa having to shut bookings for sometime. Recently an anniversary edition motorcycle was rolled out with the promise of immediate delivery. On the same note, have you seen a modern-day Jawa on the road? Do let us know on our social media channels.