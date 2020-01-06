Jawa Motorcycles announces zero down payment & exchange benefit on Perak bobber

The most affordable bobber on sale in India Jawa Perak which is now also BS-VI compliant now comes with some benefits if one opts to finance their motorcycle. Jawa Motorcycles on Sunday announced on their social media platforms that Perak will be available on zero down payment or an EMI of Rs 6,666 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000. For more details, head to your nearest Jawa dealership. Bookings have been open since 1 January at Rs 10,000.

Classic Legends has said that it will be accepting limited bookings of the Perak following a three-month cycle under which it will only accept as many bookings as it can deliver in the next three months. Deliveries of the Perak will officially begin on 2nd April.

Priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom), Jawa Perak is powered by a BS-VI compliant 334cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 30 hp and 31 Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The same engine powers the 42 and Jawa, but for the Perak, it has a bigger bore. Suspension setup includes conventional forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear. It gets disc brakes and ABS at both ends.

Jawa Perak currently does not have a direct rival but in terms of style and pricing, the other alternatives would include Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Benelli Imperiale 400.

Jawa Perak bookings commence in India: Price, token amount, deliveries & key things to know

In related news, Jawa recently launched the Jawa 90th Anniversary Edition that carries additional design elements distinguishing it from the standard version. It is priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom) and only 90 units will be available.

There are no changes to the technical specifications of the motorcycle and it continues to be powered by a 293cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine that puts out 28 hp of power and 27 Nm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.