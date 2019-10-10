Jawa Motorcycles 90th anniversary edition motorcycle launched: Available for immediate delivery

It is almost a year since Jawa Motorcycles came back to business courtesy Classic Legends. The company has received unprecedented response to their motorcycles. So much so that there is a waiting period of 7-8 months as of now. However, Jawa is much older than what we we think. It has been in existence from the last 90 years and to celebrate the same, Jawa Motorcycles has rolled out a 90th anniversary edition. The Jawa 90th anniversary edition is based on the dual channel regular Jawa but has a few special elements added to it. There is no change in the price either and the 90th anniversary edition is priced at Rs 1.73 lakh, ex-showroom and only 90 units will be available.

Jawa says that the motorcycle is based on the 500 OHV. Along with an individual serial number, the motorcycle also has a 90th anniversary emblem on the fuel tank. The red and ivory paint scheme is also inspired by the 500 OHV. This motorcycle is available for delivery on an immediate basis. If a customer has an existing booking, he/she can specify if they want this model and accordingly a lot will be drawn. New customers who book before October 22 too are eligible to get this bike by the same draw method. If a customer hasn't been selected in the lot, he/she will automatically fall back in the normal queue. What's more immediate delivery of the anniversary edition motorcycle is being promised.

There are no changes to the technical specifications of the motorcycles. This means a 293cc liquid-cooled DOHC, single cylinder motor that puts out 28hp of power and 27Nm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. A single channel ABS model too is available for Rs 1.64 lakh, ex-showroom. Along with the Jawa, the company also sells the Jawa 42 that is priced at Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 1.64 lakh (dual channel ABS), ex-showroom.