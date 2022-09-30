Jawa 42 Bobber launched in India; price starts at Rs. 2.06 lakh

At Rs. 2.06 lakh, the new Jawa 42 Bobber is currently the most affordable bobber-style motorcycle in the Indian market.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles have launched an all-new Jawa 42 Bobber in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 2,06,500 and goes all the way up to Rs. 2,09,000, ex-showroom, Delhi. The only difference between the variants is the colour option – Copper, white and a dual-tone Red. Along with a fresh style, the all-new 42 Bobber also features ergonomic and tech enhancements. Deliveries for the same will begin as early as next week.

Speaking to Express Drives, Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends revealed that the brand’s entire portfolio including the three Yezdis – Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster, as well as the Jawa Perak and 42, all have a maximum waiting period of just 1-2 months, some even less. Classic Legends has ramped up production and aims to reach around 420 by end of December, just in time to address the expected festive boom.

The new Jawa 42 Bobber retains the brand’s signature minimalist bodywork, chopped fenders, low single seat and fat tyres, albeit some different colour options from its siblings. It gets a new round headlamp and independent clock console, new handlebar, new fuel tank and a completely redesigned seat.

Engine duties on the Jawa 42 Bobber are carried forward from Perak’s 334cc engine that produces 30.64bhp of power and 32.74Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed transmission. As per the brand, the chassis now gets even better with retuned suspension and recalibrated brakes for a sharper feel. Speaking of the brakes, the 42 Bobber comes with the best-in-class Continental dual channel ABS as standard.