iVOOMi S1 electric scooter test rides to begin from May 28: Bookings open

iVOOMi Energy will commence the test rides for its S1 electric scooter in India from May 28, 2022. The iVOOMi S1 e-scooter is currently priced at Rs 84,999, ex-showroom.

iVOOMi Energy, the electric vehicle (EV) division of iVOOMi, recently launched two new electric scooters in the Indian market. The company introduced the iVOOMi S1 and Jeet series electric scooters. While the sales of the iVOOMi Jeet have already commenced, the test rides of the new S1 will begin from May 28, 2022, followed by its official deliveries next month.

iVOOMi Energy says that the electric scooters will be available at dealerships in 12 Indian cities, namely, Pune, Nagpur, Gondia, Mumbai, Nanded, Kolhapur, Ichalkaranji, Ahmednagar, Surat, Bhavnagar, Adipur & Kachh, from 28th May, followed by all other dealerships pan India by 5th June. Pre-bookings for the same are already open and one can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 749.

The iVOOMi S1 is priced at Rs 84,999, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 2kW electric motor that offers a top speed of 65 kmph. The electric scooter gets a 60V, 2kWh swappable Li-ion battery pack. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 115 km on a full charge and be fully juiced up in 3-4 hours. It has a kerb weight of 75 kg.

Commenting on the announcement, Sunil Bansal, Managing Director & Co-founder, iVOOMi Energy, says, “We are delighted to start with the test ride of our newly launched S1 electric scooter and give potential customers hands-on experience with our product. We are confident that the S1 will be a game-changer in the electric scooter segment and we see this as an opportunity to demonstrate the performance of our solid-state electric motor, which offers a great driving experience and efficiency.”

